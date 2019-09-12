ATLANTIC CITY — Police said they arrested a man and a woman Wednesday after a loaded handgun was found inside their vehicle.
At 2:45 p.m., Detective Anthony Abrams conducted a motor vehicle stop in the 800 block of Virginia Avenue. The driver, Rashaad Mustafa, 29, of Atlantic City, was found to have a suspended license, police said. Detectives arrested Mustafa and his passenger, Jasmine Smith, 20, of Pleasantville, after they found the gun.
Mustafa was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine and traffic violations. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
Smith was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a high-capacity magazine. She was released on a summons.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.