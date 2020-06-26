MAYS LANDING — A man and woman charged in the “execution-style homicide of a 17-year-old” Atlantic City boy earlier this month were ordered jailed until trial.
Lewis Johnson, 31, of Wilson, Pennsylvania, and Shaquana Lewis, 35, of Pleasantville, who were both charged in the June 8 fatal shooting of Cu’raan Samir Williams, were remanded to the Atlantic County jail after separate detention hearings held virtually before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr Friday morning.
“This was a particularly violent and planned act of premeditated murder in broad daylight of a juvenile victim in conspiracy with an adult and committed in the presence of another juvenile,” Delury said while ordering to detain Johnson, adding that the teen was shot multiple times in his own home on a balcony, before describing the killing as the “execution-style homicide.”
Johnson has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the killing and Lewis was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Both appeared via video booths in the jail, wearing orange uniforms and surgical masks.
Authorities have not released the name of the teen, referring to him only by his initials. However, Samera D. Bishop confirmed to the Press of Atlantic City that the victim was her son.
Lewis threatened Cu’raan’s foster brother before the fatal shooting in the Blaine Avenue home, according to court documents. Then, Lewis, her daughter and Johnson drove to the home before Johnson got of the car with a gun.
“Your honor, I would suggest that any individual who is as brazen and dangerous as the defendant before you, to commit a murder of a child at that child’s home, in broad daylight, outside, is just so dangerous that the state is very, very concerned about what this defendant, what else he might do to attempt to obstruct this case,” said Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen Robinson, who represents the state in the case.
Defense attorney Kate Weigel unsuccessfully argued for Johnson’s release, telling DeLury that he would be a good candidate for GPS monitoring and he could live in Pleasantville with his mother.
Ed Weinstock, Lewis’ attorney, conceded detention, but said that he reserved the right to re-open the hearing when he had more discovery in the case. He was only provided some paper evidence, he said.
“It was my decision. It was my decision,” Lewis said after Weinstock asked her if anyone was forcing her or coercing her to concede detention.
“The defendant’s brazen and callous behavior clearly demonstrates the defendant’s danger to public safety if released,” DeLury said.
The pair was arrested a day after the murder in Wilson, Pennsylvania. They were arraigned as fugitives and held at the Northampton County jail before they were extradited to New Jersey, arriving at the county jail June 17.
Both are scheduled to appear for pre-indictment conferences July 29.
