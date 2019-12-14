Carousel Atlantic City icon1.jpg

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for information in the shooting of a 24-year-old man Saturday.

Officers responded at 10:39 a.m. to an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system at Michigan and Caspian avenues, where they found the victim, police said. He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with a graze wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

— Ahmad Austin

