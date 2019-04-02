TOMS RIVER — A Manahawkin couple are accused of receiving almost $700,000 for repairs to homes that were damaged by Hurricane Sandy and doing little or no work, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.
Husband and wife Adam Nevius, 44, and Kimberly Atkinson, 50, owners of Coastal Restorations & Construction of N.J. LLC, were charged with failure to make required disposition, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.
Atkinson additionally was charged with one count of theft by deception for her material misrepresentation in the mortgage application she submitted for the purchase of their Manahawkin home, Billhimer said.
TOMS RIVER — A contractor from Little Egg Harbor Township on Monday admitted stealing more t…
Between 2014 and 2017, Nevius entered into contracts with at least 17 homeowners and two sub-contractors for repairs on their homes, Billhimer said.
Despite receiving almost $700,000 for repairs, Coastal Restoration did little or no work on these homes, Billhimer said.
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Economic Crimes Unit was assisted in its investigation by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Ocean County Department of Consumer Affairs and the Stafford Township, Ship Bottom, Long Beach Township and Surf City police departments.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.