MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A manatee carcass washed up Sunday on a Delaware Bay beach in the Del Haven section of the township, officials said.
Someone walking down the beach saw the animal and called the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, who responded, said Bob Schoelkopf, the center’s director.
The adult male manatee was 11 feet long and estimated to be between 900 and 1,000 pounds, Schoelkopf said, and was in poor condition.
“The animal was dead for some time when it washed ashore,” he said, explaining that, although there isn’t a definitive cause of death, it’s probable that a lack of food and a low body temperature contributed. “It just got too cold for it.”
In recent years, manatees, which generally live in warmer Florida waters, have made their way north, Schoelkopf said. There was a manatee in Maryland a couple months ago, and the center rescued one in 2011 from North Jersey.
“It’s a thing they call exploring when a species goes into a new territory – it’s not unheard of,” he said, adding that it’s too early to tell if warming waters from climate change are a contributing factor.
Samples were taken from the carcass, as well as photos to be sent to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services for attempts to identify it from scarring, he said.
Researchers from the Rutgers Haskin Shellfish Research Laboratory and conservation officers from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife also responded.
Marine Mammal Stranding Center
Jay Pagel, 44 of Egg Harbor Township feeding the seals at Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine NJ Wednesday May 3, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Members of the Mystic Island Volunteer Fire Company on Saturday assisted the Marine Mammal Stranding Center out of Brigantine in releasing a 40-pound seal pup that had come into the stranding center's care after it was attacked by a shark.
Roman Isaryk / provided
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center is looking after three seals, similar to this one, it rescued during the shutdown from Beach Haven, Long Branch and Harvey Cedars.
Roman Isaryk / provided
Members of the Mystic Island Volunteer Fire Company on Saturday assisted the Marine Mammal Stranding Center out of Brigantine in releasing a 40-pound seal pup that had come into the stranding center’s care after it was attacked by a shark.
Roman Isaryk / provided
Members of the Mystic Island Volunteer Fire Company on Saturday assisted the Marine Mammal Stranding Center out of Brigantine in releasing a 40-pound seal pup that had come into the stranding center's care after it was attacked by a shark.
Roman Isaryk / provided
Members of the Mystic Island Volunteer Fire Company on Saturday assisted the Marine Mammal Stranding Center out of Brigantine in releasing a 40-pound seal pup that had come into the stranding center's care after it was attacked by a shark.
Roman Isaryk / provided
This gray seal was found with bite wounds in Sandy Hook, according to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.
Marine Mammal Stranding Center / provided
New Jersey's Marine Mammal Stranding Center is caring for a young gray seal that was attacked by a shark.
Marine Mammal Stranding Center / provided
Ray
Ray
Ray
Dance the night away for a good cause at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center’s Dancing With Dolphins Gala on Thursday.
Marine Mammal Stranding Center founder and director Bob Schoelkopf, left, and board of directors President Ken Schaeffer thank all who attended the Aug. 3 Dancing with Dolphins fundraiser at One Atlantic in Atlantic City.
RAY SCHWEIBERT
Ray
Ray
Benefactors attend the Dancing with Dolphins fundraiser Aug. 3 in the One Atlantic ballroom on The Playground pier in Atlantic City.
Ray
Ray
Volunteers from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center released six seals back to the ocean Wednesday in Sandy Hook, Monmouth County. Co-Director Sheila Dean says the six bonded together in the recovery pool at the Brigantine center.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center released six rescued seals into the ocean May 31 in Sandy Hook, Monmouth County. Co-Director Sheila Dean says the six bonded together in the recovery pool at the Brigantine center.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Sheila Dean, co-director of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, says it’s fulfilling to watch animals they’ve cared for return to their natural habitat.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Sheila Dean, Code Director of Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine along with the help of volunteers released six seals in Sandy Hook Beach, NJ. Wednesday May, 31, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A seal steals the show as the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine releases six seals May 31 at a beach at Sandy Hook.
. PressofAC.com
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine along with the help of volunteers released six seals in Sandy Hook Beach, NJ. Wednesday May, 31, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Marine Mammal Stranding Center mascots Lu-Seal, left, and Sea Scout flank event emcee Ken Schaffer, a Brigantine resident and radio host on WIBG-FM 94.3.
Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
Marine Mammal Stranding Center mascots Sea Scout, left, and Lu-Seal greet the runners Saturday.
Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
Jay Pagel, 44 of Egg Harbor Township feeding the seals at Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine NJ Wednesday May 3, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Center Director Bob Schoelkopf works with a seal in May. ‘We rely very, very heavily on our volunteers to keep us updated on what’s going on, and to help identify the problems we face,’ he says.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Beachgoers are advised to avoid contact with any seals or other marine animals they may see on the beach, and to instead stay at least 50 yards away, call local police to set up a secure area and call the Marine Mammal Stranding Center 24-hour stranding hotline at 609-266-0538.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Director Bob Schoelkopf of Marine Mammal Stranding Center talk about the marine life people encounter on the beach seals, dolphins, whales, sea turtles in Brigantine NJ Wednesday May 3, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Director Bob Schoelkopf of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center says seals ‘are after all wild animals, with pointed teeth and sharp claws as their main lines of defense, which they will use when threatened.’
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Lindsey Steelman, 24 of Belleplain, NJ feeding the seals at Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine NJ Wednesday May 3, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Director Bob Schoelkopf of Marine Mammal Stranding Center sprays a seal May 3 at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. It’s easy for beachgoers to misinterpret the body language of a stranded seal, he said. ‘Seals will present themselves, often in a playful manner, when they want food,’ and when they don’t get it, they can become aggressive, he said.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Director Bob Schoelkopf of Marine Mammal Stranding Center sprays a seal May 3 at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. It’s easy for beachgoers to misinterpret the body language of a stranded seal, he said. ‘Seals will present themselves, often in a playful manner, when they want food,’ and when they don’t get it, they can become aggressive, he said.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Beachgoers are advised to avoid contact with any seals or other marine animals they may see on the beach, and to instead stay at least 50 yards away, call local police to set up a secure area and call the Marine Mammal Stranding Center 24-hour stranding hotline at 609-266-0538.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A recently fed grey seal digests its meal of mackerel and herring poolside at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.
Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
A grey seal is recuperating from its injuries in one of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center pool enclosures and will be soon returned to the wild.
Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
A Marine Mammal Stranding Center technician tends to an injured adult grey seal brought up from Virginia. The seal was too large to be cared for in the facilities near where it was stranded, so the Brigantine center agreed to take it in and keep it in its exercise pool until it is healthy enough to be released.
Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
Marine Mammal Stranding Center Facebook page
Marine Mammal Stranding Center Facebook page
Marine Mammal Stranding Center Facebook page
Marine Mammal Stranding Center Facebook page
A grey seal resting on a South Jersey beach
Marine Mammal Stranding Center Facebook page
TJ Milone, 13, of Ventnor, upset Thursday after his family called the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, which explained it couldn’t help the baby seal, writes in the sand, ‘This is the Marine Center’s fault,’ with an arrow pointed at the seal. In most cases when people call
about seals, the animals are fine and should be given space, says center Director Bob Schoelkopf.
VIVIANA PERNOT / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A baby seal, seen Thursday, was found on the Margate beach in front of Lucy the Elephant. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center only has room for one more seal.
VIVIANA PERNOT / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
TJ Milone, left, 13, and his mother Melissa Milone, right, of Ventnor, upset after they call the Marine Mammal Stranding Center of Brigantine, who explained that they cannot help the baby seal. Thursday April 13, 2017. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
VIVIANA PERNOT / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The U.S. Coast Guard received a reporting stating there was a small seal on the Coast Guard Training Center on Cape May beach. The Coast Guard immediately contacted the Marine Mammal Stranding Center to request their assistance in rescuing the seal.
The U.S. Coast Guard received a report stating there was a small seal on the Coast Guard Training Center on Cape May beach. The Coast Guard immediately contacted the Marine Mammal Stranding Center to request their assistance in rescuing the seal.
The U.S. Coast Guard received a report stating there was a small seal on the Coast Guard Training Center on Cape May beach. The Coast Guard immediately contacted the Marine Mammal Stranding Center to request their assistance in rescuing the seal.
The Coast Guard contacted the Marine Mammal Stranding Center for assistance in rescuing the baby seal Saturday.
U.S. Coast Guard / PROVIDED
The injured 51-pound gray seal, found Sunday on the beach near Riverside Drive in Manasquan, Monmouth County, is recuperating at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine.
Submitted
A male grey seal that was found with shark bite wounds in Manasquan, recuperates in a bay at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Friday March 31, 2017, in this video image. Founding Director Bob Schoelkopf said the center was quiet for most of the winter season but is now very busy with only one bay available.
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
A male grey seal that was found with shark bite wounds in Manasquan, recuperates in a bay at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Friday March 31, 2017. Founding Director Bob Schoelkopf said the center was quiet for most of the winter season but is now very busy with only one bay available.
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
A female harp seal that beached in Ocean City, MD, recuperates in a pool at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Friday March 31, 2017. Founding Director Bob Schoelkopf said the center was quiet for most of the winter season but is now very busy with only one bay available.
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Video cameras record rescued animals at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Friday March 31, 2017. Founding Director Bob Schoelkopf said the center was quiet for most of the winter season but is now very busy with only one bay available.
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
A female harbor seal that was found in a lethargic condition in Avalon, recuperates in a bay at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Friday March 31, 2017. Founding Director Bob Schoelkopf said the center was quiet for most of the winter season but is now very busy with only one bay available.
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Founding Director Bob Schoelkopf checks on a male grey seal that was found with shark bite wounds in Manasquan, at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Friday March 31, 2017. Schoelkopf said the center was quiet for most of the winter season but is now very busy with only one bay available.
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
A dolphin is released back to see with help from the Coast Guard and Marine Mammal Rescue Center off the Cape May Inlet coast on Monday, March 20.
Coast Guard / PROVIDED
A dolphin is released back to sea Monday with help from the Coast Guard and Marine Mammal Stranding Center off the Cape May Inlet coast.
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine is tending a female harbor seal, seen Monday, brought in with cuts and infection last month from Long Beach Island. She is the first seal brought in this winter, which is usually the busiest time for seal rescues, the stranding center says.
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographer
The seal dives for a fish during feeding time. Monday February 13 2017 The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine is tending to a Harbor Seal brought in with cuts and infection last month from Long Beach Island. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographer
Field Stranding Technician Mike Capp feeds the seal which is almost finished with it's rehabilitation. Monday February 13 2017 The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine is tending to a Harbor Seal brought in with cuts and infection last month from Long Beach Island. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographer
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine is tending a female harbor seal, seen Feb. 13, brought in with cuts and infection last month from Long Beach Island. She is the first seal brought in this winter, which is usually the busiest time for seal rescues, the stranding center says.
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographer
This harbor seal at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine was brought in with cuts and an infection last month from Long Beach Island. She is almost done rehabilitation.
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographer
whale DNA tests are hoped to reveal more about the 35-foot, 25-ton humpback whale that washed up dead on a sandbar off Long Beach Island, the Marine Mammal Standing Center says.
Marine Mammal Stranding Center / Provided/
The Blaineville's beaked whale's head is unusual, with teeth protruding outside of the mouth. The species spends much of its life in deep waters eating squid, so it is rarely seen by humans. This 15-foot male was found floating dead in water near Island Beach State Park in Berkeley Township, Ocean County, last week, and its body was recovered Sunday.
Marine Mammal Stranding Center / provided
Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Historic Gardner's Basin, Atlantic City, 1983.
Press archives
A Loggerhead sea turtle is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine and at 280 pounds it is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
A Loggerhead sea turtle is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine and at 280 pounds it is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot/
A Loggerhead sea turtle, that weighs 140 pounds, is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
A Loggerhead sea turtle is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine and at 280 pounds it is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
A Loggerhead sea turtle is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine and at 280 pounds it is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Two Loggerhead sea turtles are now being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. The larger, left, at 280 pounds is the largest the center has ever handled and the smaller turtle, right, at about 140 pounds. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
A Loggerhead sea turtle is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine and at 280 pounds it is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
A Loggerhead sea turtle is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine and at 280 pounds it is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Troy Platt, a technician at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, tries to feed squid to the loggerhead sea turtles, including this 280 pounder that wasn’t having it last week. Now that she’s eating, she was to go to North Carolina when Hurricane Matthew canceled her flight.
Viviana Pernot / staff photographer
Technician Troy Platt feeds squid to a 140-pound loggerhead sea turtle at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine.
Viviana Pernot / staff photographer/
A Loggerhead sea turtle, that weighs 140 pounds, eats squid as it is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
A Loggerhead sea turtle, that weighs 140 pounds, eats squid as it is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
A Loggerhead sea turtle, that weighs 140 pounds, is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Two Loggerhead sea turtles are now being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. The smaller turtle, front, at about 140 pounds and the larger, back, at 280 pounds is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
A Loggerhead sea turtle, that weighs 140 pounds, is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
A Loggerhead sea turtle, that weighs 140 pounds, is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Two Loggerhead sea turtles are now being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. The smaller turtle, left, at about 140 pounds and the larger, right, at 280 pounds is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Two Loggerhead sea turtles are now being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. The larger at 280 pounds is the largest the center has ever handled and the smaller turtle at about 140 pounds. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Two Loggerhead sea turtles are now being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. The smaller turtle, front, at about 140 pounds and the larger, back, at 280 pounds is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Troy Platt, a technician at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, tries to feed two loggerhead sea turtles with squid. The smaller turtle, in back, weighs about 140 pounds. It has been eating since it arrived, but the larger one in front, at 280 pounds, has yet to eat.
Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer
A Loggerhead sea turtle, that weighs 140 pounds, is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
A Loggerhead sea turtle, that weighs 140 pounds, is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
A Loggerhead sea turtle, that weighs 140 pounds, eats squid as it is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
A Loggerhead sea turtle is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine and at 280 pounds it is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
A Loggerhead sea turtle, that weighs 140 pounds, is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
A Loggerhead sea turtle, that weighs 140 pounds, eats squid as it is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
A Loggerhead sea turtle is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine and at 280 pounds it is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Two Loggerhead sea turtles are now being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. The larger, left, at 280 pounds is the largest the center has ever handled and the smaller turtle, right, at about 140 pounds. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
A Loggerhead sea turtle, that weighs 140 pounds, eats squid as it is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
A Loggerhead sea turtle, that weighs 140 pounds, is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Two Loggerhead sea turtles are now being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. The smaller turtle, front, at about 140 pounds and the larger, back, at 280 pounds is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Two Loggerhead sea turtles are now being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. The smaller turtle, left, at about 140 pounds and the larger, right, at 280 pounds is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
A loggerhead sea turtle at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine weighs 280 pounds. It is the largest the center has ever handled.
Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer
A Loggerhead sea turtle is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine and at 280 pounds it is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine is caring for two loggerhead sea turtles. The smaller turtle, in front, is about 140 pounds. The one in back is the largest the center has ever handled at 280 pounds. Technician Troy Platt tries to feed both squid, which the smaller one eats, at right. It has been eating since it arrived, but the larger one has yet to eat.
Viviana Pernot / staff photographer
A Loggerhead sea turtle is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine and at 280 pounds it is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
A Loggerhead sea turtle is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine and at 280 pounds it is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Troy Platt, Stranding Technician at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, feeds a 140 pound Loggerhead sea turtle with squid. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Two Loggerhead sea turtles are now being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. The larger at 280 pounds is the largest the center has ever handled and the smaller turtle at about 140 pounds. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Staff members from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine rescued a large female turtle after receiving calls that it was caught in the surf and struggling near the 10th Street beach in Avalon.
