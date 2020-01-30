MAYS LANDING — The Margate man accused of beating his father, former professional baseball player Bobby Woods, with a golf club is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.
Robert T. Woods Jr., 45, who is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, endangering an injured victim, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a weapon, is slated for a detention hearing before Judge Donna M. Taylor in Atlantic County Superior Court.
The hearing was postponed from Monday morning after he was not brought to the courthouse from the county jail due to medical issues, specifically his mental health.
Officials allege Woods Jr. bludgeoned his father, 70-year-old Robert Woods Sr., in the head, neck and hands before leaving him in the city home they share.
Woods Sr. was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, to be treated for a fractured skull, bruising to the back, abrasions to the head and back and lacerations to the head, neck and hands.
City police said Tuesday that Woods Sr. was still in critical condition.
Assistant Prosecutor Deirdre Laws represents the state in the case. Attorney Mark Roddy represents Woods Jr.
Woods Sr. grew up in the city, played shortstop and third base for the Chicago Cubs organization before returning to the area in the mid-1970s for coaching and clinics.
