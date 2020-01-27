MAYS LANDING — A Margate man accused of beating his father, former professional baseball player Bobby Woods, with a golf club is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.
Robert T. Woods Jr., 45, who is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, endangering an injured victim, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a weapon, is slated to appear for a detention hearing before Judge Donna M. Taylor in Atlantic County Superior Court.
Officials allege Woods Jr. bludgeoned his father, 70-year-old Robert Woods Sr., in the head, neck and hands before leaving him in the city home they share.
Woods Sr. was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, to be treated for a fractured skull, bruising to the back, abrasions to the head and back and lacerations to the head, neck and hands.
City police said Friday that Woods Sr. was still in critical condition.
About 12:42 p.m. Tuesday, city police responded to the home the father and son share in the first block of Bayside Court, for a report of an injured man, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
After sending Woods Sr. to the hospital for treatment, police recovered a bloody golf club and a bloodied pair of pants from the home, according to the affidavit. The 911 caller told police the pants belonged to Woods Jr., who was arrested later that day.
Woods Sr. grew up in the city, played shortstop and third base for the Chicago Cubs organization before returning to the area in the mid-1970s for coaching and clinics. The father and son filmed an instructional DVD together, “Mom Can you Teach Me How to Hit?” filmed in New York’s Central Park. He also was a gym teacher in the Egg Harbor Township school district and ran a youth baseball camp.
Woods Jr. is currently housed in Atlantic County jail.
