CAMDEN — A Margate man pleaded guilty Wednesday to income tax evasion after he admitted to taking money from customers in his window treatment business and using it to gamble, officials said.
Barry Markman, 62, one of the owners of a retail company that sold and installed shutters, shades and blinds, told U.S District Court Judge Renee Marie Bumb that he took customer’s checks and deposited them into his personal bank account, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Craig Carpentino.
He later used the money to gamble, Carpentino said.
The name of the company was not included in the release. The company also sold shutters, shades and blinds to wholesale customers using various other trade names, according to the release.
From 2012 to 2016, Markman did not include the $618,002 he took directly from customers on his income tax returns, according to the release. He admitted that he owned $170,704 in taxes from the money he embezzled.
Markman faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6.
The government is represented by Senior Trial Counsel Jason M. Richardson of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Criminal Division in Camden. Markman is represented by attorney Robert Williams of Haddonfield, Camden County.
The investigation was lead by special agents of the IRS – Criminal Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge John R. Tafur.
