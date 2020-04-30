MARGATE — City police are investigating after a window at a home was broken and a car was vandalized earlier this week.
About 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a woman went to a home in the 200 block of North Vendome Avenue and asked to speak with a 19-year-old there, according to a news release from police, citing the victim. The teen left the home.
A man, who was with the woman, became agitated and broke a window at the home, police said, before leaving in a red Acura with New Jersey license plates.
The next morning, the victim found their car had been vandalized overnight, police said, adding that they believe the pair from the earlier incident is responsible.
Police said that it’s an isolated and specific incident, with no other vehicles in the area damaged. And the car’s Pennsylvania license plates did not contribute to the incident.
Anyone with information about the acts of criminal mischief is urged to contact Detective Erin Borrelli at 609-822-1151.
