MARGATE — Police are seeking the public's help identifying a man they say broke into a Ventnor Avenue liquor store and stole a cash drawer early Monday morning.
According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the suspect threw a rock at the front door of Downbeach Liquors about 3 a.m. He entered the building and removed a drawer from the store's cash register. Police did not say how much money was stolen.
The suspect then left the area on a bicycle with the drawer under his arm, fleeing toward Ventnor on Ventnor Avenue, police said.
Police described the suspect as a white man, 5-foot-7 to 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing blue jeans, a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers. He also wore a blue bandanna-type garment over his face.
The case is being investigated by Officers Michael Heath and Jack Schall. Anyone who can assist in identifying the suspect can call police at 609-822-1151.
