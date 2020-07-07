MARGATE — City police urged residents against "abandoned 911 calls” Monday after dispatchers were met with challenges over the Fourth of July weekend.

City dispatchers were inundated with emergency calls with no one on the other end or the caller quickly hanging up over the holiday weekend, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“Our dispatchers faced a near constant stream of these calls all weekend,” police said. “These calls tie up resources and delay our response to emergencies.”

Police urged residents to explain to dispatchers is they accidentally called 911 so operators can get basic information and verify that everyone is ok.

“When somebody hangs up, or the line stays open with no answer, it starts a call back process and more than doubles the time we need to spend on these calls,” police said. “If the person doesn't answer, then the process will move on to attempting to locate the call and sending out an officer and take up significantly more time.”

