MARGATE — City police urged residents against "abandoned 911 calls” Monday after dispatchers were met with challenges over the Fourth of July weekend.
City dispatchers were inundated with emergency calls with no one on the other end or the caller quickly hanging up over the holiday weekend, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
“Our dispatchers faced a near constant stream of these calls all weekend,” police said. “These calls tie up resources and delay our response to emergencies.”
Police urged residents to explain to dispatchers is they accidentally called 911 so operators can get basic information and verify that everyone is ok.
“When somebody hangs up, or the line stays open with no answer, it starts a call back process and more than doubles the time we need to spend on these calls,” police said. “If the person doesn't answer, then the process will move on to attempting to locate the call and sending out an officer and take up significantly more time.”
PHOTOS from May 31 on the Margate/Ventnor beach
Dave and Margaret Rosenblatt of Ventnor enjoy a beautiful day on the beach . Margate, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Anthony and Andrea Carr of Mount Laurel with their dog Rebel enoy a day at the beach in Margate. Margate, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Dylan Jackson of Margate plays with his son Leo on the Margate beach. Margate, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Rebecca Newman watches her husband Justin help build a sand castle with their daughter Ava 3, on the Margate beach. Margate, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Justine Stadler brings her granddaughter Kayden 5 to the beach for her first visit. Margate, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beach goers enjoyed beautiful weather this Sunday near Margate pier. Margate, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the Boardwalk in Ventnor on a sunny Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
People enjoy the Ventnor Boardwalk on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
People enjoy the Ventnor Boardwalk on a sunny Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
With cooperative weather on the last day of May, friends and families enjoyed the Margate beach and Boardwalk on Sunday. For a photo gallery, go to
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
People enjoy the Ventnor Boardwalk on a sunny Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
People enjoy the Ventnor Boardwalk on a sunny Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
People enjoy the Ventnor Boardwalk on a sunny Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Beachgoers enjoy the sand, sun and water in Ventnor and Margate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
