ATLANTIC CITY — A Mays Landing man was charged after police found 2,500 bags of heroin in a car after a traffic stop.
At 1 p.m. Feb. 14, Detective Ermindo Marsini stopped a car in the 1100 block of Drexel Avenue in reference to a drug investigation, police said in a news release. During a stop, a narcotic-detecting canine identified drugs in the car.
The driver of the car, Braheem Norwood, 24, was not arrested and left, police said. The car was towed to the police’s tow lot pending an application for a search warrant.
After getting the warrant, Marsini searched the car and found the heroin, police said, and a warrant was issued for Norwood, who on Thursday turned himself into the Hamilton Township Police Department.
Norwood was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
