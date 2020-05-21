VENTNOR — A Mays landing man was arrested Tuesday evening after police say he assaulted a city liquor store clerk and stole cash.
At 5:09 p.m., city police received a 911 call from an off-duty Atlantic City police officer reporting a robbery at North Beach Liquors, 5113 Ventnor Avenue, according to a news release from police Captain Joe Fussner. The off-duty officers gave police a detailed description of the man and the direction in which he ran.
City police officers quickly found and arrested 39-year-old Siewon Nimley, according to the news release.
During a transaction, Nimley had assaulted the clerk and taken cash from the register before running from the store, police said. He didn’t use a weapon.
Both Nimley and the clerk, whose identity was not release by police, sustained minor injuries.
Nimley was charged with robbery, simple assault, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and was remanded to the Atlantic County jail.
