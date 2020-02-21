ATLANTIC CITY — A Mays Landing man was charged after police found 2,500 bags of heroin in a car after a traffic stop.
At 1 p.m. Feb. 14, Detective Ermindo Marsini of the Special Investigations Section stopped a car in the 1100 block of Drexel Avenue in reference to a narcotic investigation, according to a news release from city police. During a stop, a narcotic-detecting canine showed a positive identification of drugs in the car.
The driver of the car, Braheem Norwood, 24, was not arrested and left, police said. The car was towed to the police’s tow lot pending an application for a search warrant.
After getting the search warrant, Marsini searched the car and found the heroin, police said, and a wanted warrant was issued for Norwood, who on Thursday turned himself into the Hamilton Township Police Department.
Norwood was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
He was remanded to the Atlantic County jail.
