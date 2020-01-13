WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — A Mays Landing man was arrested Saturday after allegedly pointing a handgun at a woman and a man in two separate incidents.
Dyrelle T. Taylor, 26, of the 6800 block of Harding Highway, was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to a post on the township police’s Facebook page. He was remanded to Camden County jail to await a court hearing.
About 8 p.m., township police officers were dispatched to Red Fox Trail for a report of a man with a handgun, according to the post. A woman there told police that after parking in front of her home and getting out of her car, she heard a noise and saw a black male pointing a handgun at her.
She screamed and the man ran towards South Cedar Brooke Road, police said. Even with K-9s called to the street, officials weren’t able to find the man.
About two hours later, police received another report of a black man with a gun on East Central Avenue, according to the post. The man was walking in the center of the road and appeared to be intoxicated. As a man drive down the avenue, approaching the man in the road, the suspect turned and pointed a handgun at the driver.
The man, who fit the same description as the first incident, ran into an adjacent field and then into a wooded area, police said. Police set up a perimeter and initiated another K-9 tracking effort.
Taylor was arrested without incident just after midnight.
The identities of the victims were not release by police.
Camden County Field Communications and Dispatchers, the State Police Aviation Unit, Voorhees Township, Hammonton, Monroe Township and Gloucester Township police departments, as well as the Winslow Fire Department and Winslow Emergency Medical Services assisted.
