GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old Mays Landing man was charged with theft and driving while intoxicated Monday after a motorcycle was taken from a township dealership and found at his home.
At about 1:05 p.m., township police went to the Atlantic County Harley Davidson dealership on the White Horse Pike after an employee reported that a man took a motorcycle from the service center, according to a news release from the Police Department. The employee told police that the man, described as white and wearing brown shorts, flip flops and a green No. 20 Philadelphia Eagle jersey, rode the motorcycle west on the White Horse Pike.
Officers checked the area, and saw the man speeding near Cologne Avenue, going west, police said.
The man had left a car at the dealership and, after a check of the car’s registration, police found his home address in Mays Landing, according to the release. Because of the direction the man rode the motorcycle and how near his home was, officers went to his address.
Chief Donna Higbee, Capt. Richard Barber and Lt. Gary Jones were the first to respond, and found Kevin Waters and the stolen motorcycle, police said. Waters was arrested and the motorcycle was returned to the dealership.
Waters is charged with theft of movable property, burglary and driving while intoxicated. He was charged on a summons and released pending court.
Atlantic County Harley Davidson and the Hamilton Township Police Department assisted with the investigation.
