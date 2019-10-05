EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday afternoon after crashing on the Black Horse Pike.
At 3:48 p.m., officers responded to the pike near Lumber Liquidators in the West Atlantic City section of the township for a crash, according to a news release from township police.
Robert Bostic, 46, of Mays Landing, had been thrown from his 2007 Suzuki motorcycle as he was driving west on the pike near Athens Avenue, police said. As Bostic was negotiating a curve, he lost control, sustaining serious injuries, including burns.
Bostic was flown by AtlantiCare Medevac to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, police said. Traffic was detoured for about three hours while the crash was investigated.
Township emergency medical services, Atlanticare paramedics, the Pleasantville and West Atlantic City Fire Departments responded and assisted, and the state Department of Transportation also responded for traffic control assistance.
The investigation is ongoing by Sgt. Lawrence Graham, Officer Ed Stearns and Officer Patrick Daly of the Egg Harbor Township Traffic Safety Unit.
