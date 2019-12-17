VentnorPDbadge
VENTNOR — A Mays Landing teen was arrested Sunday afternoon after police found him with an imitation gun.

At 1:27 p.m., a Nashville Avenue resident called city police to report a suspicious boy who knocked on their door and asked for money, according to a news release from the department. The caller gave a detailed description of the teen, which was then distributed to patrol units.

Later on, Sgt. Bryan Gaviria found a 15-year-old boy matching the description in the 5200 block of Ventnor Avenue, police said, and found an imitation firearm.

Police did not release the identity of the boy, who was charged with possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and various city ordinance violations before he was taken to Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center.

Officers James Franco and Stephanie Lamaine also investigated.

