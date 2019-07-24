A boating accident left one Mays Landing woman dead Sunday evening, State Police said.
Iesha Thies, 39, was ejected from an 18-foot beachcraft at 7:31 p.m. while it was heading south near intracoastal waterway marker 177, State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said. She was struck by the boat's propeller and sustained major injuries, Goez said.
It's not clear what caused Thies to be ejected.
The boat's driver, Arthur Lesbirel III, was charged with boating under the influence, and a third passenger, Robert Pruchnicki, was charged with allowing someone to operate a boat under the influence, Goez said. It wasn't known Wednesday if either man has retained an attorney.
Thies was transported on the boat to the Atlantic City Coast Guard station. From there, she was taken by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where she was pronounced dead.
The incident is under investigation, Goez said.
