HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A Mays Landing woman suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon after a car crash on the Black Horse Pike.
About 3:42 p.m., township police officers responded to the pike’s eastbound lanes between Cologne and Leipzig avenues for a crash with an overturned car, according to a news release from police.
Elizabeth Booher, 23, was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla when it crossed over the shoulder and hit an utility pole, police said. The force of the impact made the car rollover before coming to rest on the passenger side in the eastbound lane.
Booher had to be extricated from the car and was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, by the township’s rescue squad, police said. Traffic was diverted around the area for several hours during the investigation and while debris was being cleared.
AtlantiCare paramedics, the state Department of Transportation and fire departments from Cologne, Laureldale and Mays Landing also responded.
