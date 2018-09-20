Robbin DeFabio

Robbin DeFabio, 45, of Mays Landing, was charged with burglary and theft.

 Township of Hamilton Police Department / provided

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A woman was charged with burglary after trying to steal a homeowner’s dog, police said Thursday.

Officers responded early Thursday morning to a residence on Deer Track Lane for a burglary, police said.

Homeowners said a woman broke into the home and attempted to steal the homeowner’s dog before fleeing, police said.

Police found and arrested Robbin DeFabio, 45, of Mays Landing, whom they charged with burglary and theft and lodged in the Atlantic County jail.

