EGG HARBOR CITY — A memorial has been placed on the side of the White Horse Pike where 7-year-old Marco Yu was fatally struck while crossing the highway Wednesday night.
A plastic wreath with blue flowers was tacked to a utility pole, while two tulip-shaped solar lights and a bouquet of fresh daisies sat around the base. Spray paint from the investigation into the accident was still bright white against the asphalt.
A handful of Marco’s family members stood Friday morning outside Eastern Phoenix, the sushi restaurant the family owns in the 100 block of Washington Avenue, a few blocks from the accident. They declined to comment, saying they were going to the hospital where Marco’s grandmother was in surgery.
Marco, his grandmother and another young child were crossing the pike Wednesday when Marco was hit by a pickup traveling west near Buffalo Avenue.
Police responded at 8:42 p.m., according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Marco was pronounced dead at the scene, and Marco's grandmother was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City, with life-threatening injuries.
The driver, whom authorities identified as Jorge Rodriguez, 30, of Horsham, Pennsylvania, is charged with being an unlicensed driver involved in a fatal motor vehicle crash. He was also issued a motor vehicle summons for being unlicensed, processed and released on a summons.
