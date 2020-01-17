MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Two men were arrested Thursday and charged in a December shooting in the Edgewood section of the township that left a Whitesboro man wounded.
Daquan Smith, 19, and Jaquan Bartee, 22, were arrested in Vineland, township police said in a news release.
Police responded to Bayview Road on Dec. 18 for a report of gunshots, according to previous reports. There, they found Jahquees Johnson with a gunshot wound.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a 19-year-old suspect in a Dec. 18 shooting in the …
An investigation by township police and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office identified Smith as a suspect, and an additional investigation by the department’s Major Crimes Unit resulted in the naming of another suspect, Bartee.
Smith was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a handgun, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.
Bartee was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.
Both men were remanded to the Cape May County jail.
The State Police Fugitive Unit, Vineland Police Department and state Probation Office assisted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.