ATLANTIC CITY — A city man and Pleasantville man were arrested after a June bar fight turned into a shootout, leaving one of the men wounded.
At 3:51 a.m. June 1, patrol officers responded to Sovereign and Fairmount avenues for a ShotSpotter alert, a gunshot audio detection system, and found evidence of gunfire, according to a news release from city police. About an hour later, Anthony Allen Jr., 31, of Pleasantville, walked into Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, with a gunshot wound.
ATLANTIC CITY — A 53-year-old city man was charged with luring after allegedly trying to mee…
Investigating detectives learned that Allen and Damond Whealton, 25, of Atlantic City, were fighting inside Proud Mary’s, 3209 Fairmount Ave., then left the bar and exchanged gunfire, police said. Charges were filed against both men.
Both men are charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain person not to possess a weapon and were remanded to the Atlantic County jail.
Allen was arrested by detectives in the Special Investigations Section Thursday, while Whealton was arrested Sunday by Officer Sean McGettigan.
