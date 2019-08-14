ATLANTIC CITY — A city man and a Pleasantville man were arrested after a June bar fight turned into a shootout, leaving one of the men wounded.
At 3:51 a.m. June 1, officers responded to Sovereign and Fairmount avenues for an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system and found evidence of gunfire, police said in a news release. About an hour later, Anthony Allen Jr., 31, of Pleasantville, walked into Shore Medical Center in Somers Point with a gunshot wound.
Detectives learned Allen and Damond Whealton, 25, of Atlantic City, were fighting inside Proud Mary’s at 3209 Fairmount Ave., then left the bar and exchanged gunfire, police said. Charges were filed against both men.
Both men were charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain person not to possess a weapon, and were taken to the Atlantic County jail.
Allen was arrested Thursday by detectives in the Special Investigations Section, while Whealton was arrested Sunday by Officer Sean McGettigan.
