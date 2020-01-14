ATLANTIC CITY — Two men have been charged in a November shooting that left one man with a graze wound and another with bruising, police said Wednesday.
Henry Roman, 37, of Atlantic City, and Edwin Ruiz-Rosa, 25, of Pleasantville, have each been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy.
At 11:02 p.m. Nov.27, patrol officers responded to the 100 block of North Texas Avenue for an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system and found two men who had been shot at, according to a news release from the city police. One man had a graze wound while the other had bruising after the fired round struck his wallet.
Police did not release the identities of the two men, but said that they were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with non-life threatening injuries.
The city police’s Violent Crimes Unit investigated and identified Roman and Ruiz-Rosa as suspects, according to the release, and criminal charges were filed against both men in December.
Ruiz-Rosa was already in custody at the Atlantic County jail following an arrest from an unrelated incident, police said, and Roman turned himself in to detectives Thursday at the Public Safety Building.
Both men were remanded in the Atlantic County jail.
