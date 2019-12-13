BRIDGETON — Two city men were arrested in Connecticut Tuesday and charged in a November shooting that left a 38-year-old with gunshot wounds to his head.
James E. Harris, 46, of North Pearl Street, and Kevin L. Elliott Jr., 29, of North Laurel Street, were arrested by officers from the Hartford Police Department, according to a post on the Bridgeton Police Department’s Facebook page. The officers in Hartford were working with city detectives and the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force.
Both were charged by city Detective Mark Yoshioka with conspiracy to commit murder. A third suspect, Darryl Wynder, 43, of Millville, was arrested Nov. 12 in connection to the shooting.
Larry McCrae, of the Glen Park Apartments, was driving on North Laurel Street last month when the three men started shooting, according to the post. He was treated for his wounds before being release from Cooper University Hospital.
Harris and Elliott are awaiting extradition, while Wynder is being housed in the Cumberland County jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
