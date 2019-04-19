MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — After a chaotic string of events including two accidents last Friday, police charged two men with driving while intoxicated and other offenses.
Police said a Villas man struck a car and sped off before hitting another car and fleeing on foot. While the road was blocked for investigation, a Del Haven man sped through the second accident scene and was arrested for DWI as well, police said.
Police received a report about 10:30 p.m. April 12. They allege Henry VonColln, 36, of Cape May, hit a car driven by Richard Shannon, 38, of Villas, that was stopped at Route 47 and Fulling Mill Road in the township's Rio Grande section. VonColln sped off, police said. Shannon's wife, Abby, 37, and their three children were in the car. The family reported no injuries.
While officers were on the scene, another report came in of an accident on Bayshore Road in the Del Haven section of the township. Police said VonColln crossed over the center line and hit a car driven by Annamarie Christopher, 54, of Del Haven, head on. VonColln ran away and was located nearby. Christopher had to be extricated from the vehicle before being flown to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Her husband, Mark, 64, was a passenger and was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center.
While police had the area shut down for investigation, they said, another man, Louis Sicilia, 26, sped through the accident scene past a roadblock. Police said they determined he was drunk and arrested him.
VonColln was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of assault by auto and leaving the scene of the accident with bodily injury. He had two outstanding warrants and is being held at the Cape May County jail.
Sicilia was issued summonses for DWI, reckless driving and driving on a closed roadway and was "released to a responsible party."
