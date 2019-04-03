HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police say two men lit a third man on fire as he slept at a friend's house in March.
Brandon Perez, 23, of Hammonton, was arrested March 25, and David Sult, 24, of Mays Landing, was arrested Monday.
The victim, a 27-year-old from Brigantine, left the home and was brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City, before being transferred to Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he is being treated for severe burns.
Perez and Sult are each charged with aggravated assault, arson and conspiracy. Both are being held at the Atlantic County jail.
