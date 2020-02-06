Pleasantville vs Camden

Pleasantville police search the stands after a shooting at Pleasantville High School during a football game vs. Camden on Nov. 15.

 Edward Lea / Staff photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Four men have been indicted on weapons charges in the November shooting at a Pleasantville High School football game that left a 10-year-old boy dead.

Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville, and Shahid Dixon, 27, Michael Mack, 27, and Tyrell Dorn, 28, all of Atlantic City, were indicted Tuesday on unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to have weapons, court records show.

A fifth man, 31-year-old Alvin Wyatt, was also indicted Tuesday on charges that include murder, two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

All five men are scheduled for arraignments later this month in Atlantic County Superior Court.

Police say Wyatt opened fire during the Nov. 15 Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II semifinal, striking three people in the bleachers, including 10-year-old Micah Tennant, who died of his injuries less than a week later, an unnamed 15-year-old and 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah.

Abdullah was hospitalized after the shooting and was also charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and certain persons not permitted to possess a handgun, but has so far not appeared in court. Officials have not released his condition.

Prosecutors allege Golden, Dixon, Mack and Dorn left the game, throwing a gun out a car window while leading police on a chase to Atlantic City, where they were arrested.

Wyatt, Golden, Mack and Dorn were ordered detained until trial after detention hearings, while Dixon, who was also originally charged with eluding, will remain in jail without a hearing, as the charges are a violation of his participation in Recovery Court, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

