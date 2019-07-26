MAYS LANDING — Two South Jersey men who allegedly set a Brigantine man on fire as he slept in March pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated arson last week.
Brandon Perez, 23, of Hammonton, and David Sult, 24, of Mays Landing, who were both also indicted on conspiracy, arson, assault and witness tampering charges last month, entered the pleas during an arraignment in July 18 Atlantic County Superior Court, court records show.
MAYS LANDING — Two South Jersey men charged with setting a Brigantine man on fire as he slep…
Neither is in the Atlantic County jail. Their next court date is scheduled for Aug. 15 before Judge Jeffrey J. Waldman.
Perez and Sult allegedly lit 27-year-old Ray Mullen on fire as he slept at a friend’s home March 15 in Hamilton Township, police said.
MAYS LANDING — In complete silence, Ray Mullen drove as fast as he could away from Cologne Avenue.
Mullen left the home and was brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City, before being transferred to Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he was being treated for severe burns.
Perez was arrested March 25, while Sult was arrested April 1.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.