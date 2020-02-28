MAYS LANDING — Two men who admitted to setting a Brigantine man on fire in a “prank” in March are scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning.
Brandon Perez, 23, of Hammonton, and David Sult, 24, of Mays Landing, who each pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault, are scheduled to be sentenced before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey J. Waldman.
MAYS LANDING — Two men pleaded guilty Thursday to setting a Brigantine man on fire in March,…
The plea deal calls for each to serve five years in prison and remain under probational supervision for three years after release, according to a news release sent out by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announcing the plea.
Neither is in Atlantic County jail.
MAYS LANDING — In complete silence, Ray Mullen drove as fast as he could away from Cologne Avenue.
Perez and Sult allegedly lit 27-year-old Ray Mullen on fire as he slept at a friend’s home March 15 in Hamilton Township, police said.
While Mullen was asleep, Perez and Sult decided to play a “prank” on him, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. Perez sprayed lighter fluid on the back of Mullen’s clothing and ignited it. Mullen suffered severe burns to his back.
The men claimed that Mullen had been burned accidentally by an electronic smoking device, but the investigation revealed the fire had been set intentionally.
Mullen left the home and was brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City, before being transferred to Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he was treated for severe burns.
Perez was arrested March 25. Sult was arrested April 1.
Perez and Sult pleaded not guilty in July to aggravated arson. They were indicted on conspiracy, arson, assault and witness tampering charges in June.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.