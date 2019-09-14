MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police are seeking the public's help identifying and locating a man they believe can answer some questions related to recent burglaries.
During the overnight hours of Monday into Tuesday this week, several local businesses along Route 9 were burglarized between the Mayville and Rio Grande sections of the township, police said.
Surveillance footage from one business identified a man in an orange shirt whom police would like to speak with. Police circulated the image on social media and to news organizations Friday.
Anyone who knows the individual in the photo can contact police at 609-465-8700 or middlepd.com.
