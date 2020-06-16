MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A 64-year-old man died Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Route 147 in the Burleigh section of the township, police said.
Jerry Jorgensen, of Cape May Court House, struck the Garden State Parkway overpass and then struck a residence before coming to a stop, police said. The overpass was struck by the hydraulic lift on the vehicle used for trash containers.
Police responded to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Route 147 westbound at 8:12 a.m. Tuesday. Jorgensen was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
There was one person in the residence at the time it was struck, but they were uninjured, police said.
Members of the Middle Township Police Department Crash Unit and Major Crimes Unit, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, the Rio Grande and Cape May Court House volunteer fire companies and Middle Township EMS responded. The crash remains under investigation.
