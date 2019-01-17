CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Middle Township man was sentenced Wednesday to 28 years in prison in the 2017 fatal stabbing of another man at a Rio Grande motel, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland announced Thursday.
Herbert E. Tozer, 53, pleaded guilty in August after being indicted on murder charges, along with aggravated assault, hindering apprehension and weapons offenses.
Authorities said on Jan. 10, 2017, Tozer stabbed Robert Niemezua, 45, of Rio Grande, in the neck at the Country Motel on Route 47. Niemezua died later that month.
— Lauren Carroll
