MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police asked for the public’s help Thursday to find a 17-year-old girl.
Kaytlyn Yaeckel, of Cape May Court House, has blonde hair and blue eyes, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
She has social ties to Linwood and Northfield and is also known to frequent Wildwood, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 609-465-8700.
