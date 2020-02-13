MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police would like the public's help finding an 83-year-old man last seen Feb. 2.
William Ingram was reported missing Wednesday.
Ingram was last seen leaving the Court House Diner heading toward the bus stop near Cape Regional Medical Center, police said.
He uses a wheelchair for mobility and has expressed interest in traveling out of state, possibly to New York City, police said. Ingram has no known relatives in the area.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-465-8700.
— Vincent Jackson
