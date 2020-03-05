MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Crime hit a 21-year low in the township last year, according to the police department’s annual report.
“The Middle Township Police Department is pleased with the continued progress to improve public safety in Middle Township,” police Chief Christopher M. Leusner said in the report. “We believe this is a direct result of the investments made by Township Committee in personnel, programs and technology.”
Crime in the township has been steadily decreasing since 2014, according to data included in the report, which shows crime numbers fluctuate from 1998 before peaking in 2012.
The report, released last month, shows reported violent crime decreased by 38%, from 52 in 2018 to 33 in 2019, and reported non-violent crime decreased by 23%, from 397 to 306 instances.
Violent crimes include homicide, rape, aggravated and simple assault, and robbery, and non-violent, or property, crimes include motor vehicle theft, larceny and burglary. All of the categories saw decreases except for motor vehicle theft, which increased from 14 to 17 instances, and arson remained steady at three instances both years.
There were no homicides in the township last year or in 2018, according to the report.
State Police run the Uniform Crime Reporting program, which compiles violent and property crime statistics that are then given to the FBI.
Strategies outlined in the report include police youth engagement, proactive policing and community outreach.
The calls for service and number of arrests also decreased from 2018 to last year, according to the report, from 48,620 to 43,874 and from 883 to 722, respectively.
