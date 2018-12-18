Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A township man picked up a boy and attempted to solicit sexual favors from him earlier this month, police said.

The department's Major Crimes Unit received a report Dec. 8 that Joseph Cosentino, 63, stopped his vehicle about 1 p.m. Dec. 7 and asked a 15-year-old boy who was walking on Stagecoach Road whether he needed a ride. 

Police said that after the boy got into Cosentino's vehicle, he offered the boy money for sexual favors, which the boy declined.

Cosentino, of Cape May Court House, dropped the boy off in the Wildwood area and gave the boy his phone number for future contact, police said. 

Cosentino was charged with luring, enticing a child, criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to the Cape May County jail.

