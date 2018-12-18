MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a suspect in the stabbing of a Vineland man Monday.
According to a news release from the department, police responded to a report of a fight in progress about 11:30 a.m. near the McDonald's and the Genesis Rehabilitation Center in Cape May Court House.
Upon arrival, officers learned two men had been involved in a physical altercation, resulting in one being stabbed in the chest.
The victim, a 26-year-old from Vineland, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for a punctured lung and is in stable condition.
The accused, who police described as a Hispanic man wearing construction-type clothing, left the scene, possibly in a truck, prior to officers' arrival.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 609-465-8700.
