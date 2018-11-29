WILDWOOD — Police are looking for a woman charged with prescription fraud whom they let go only to seek again when additional charges were filed.
Jessica Mattera, 31, of Middle Township, was arrested Nov. 5 at the Rite Aid pharmacy on New Jersey Avenue for allegedly attempting to fill a fraudulent prescription. Police said Mattera, who is employed as a nurse, attempted to fill the prescription for the ADHD drug Adderall under someone else's name.
Police then discovered Mattera forged prescriptions in the victim's name on two separate dates.
Police charged Mattera at that time with two counts of forgery, two counts of obtaining prescription by fraud and one count of criminal attempt. She was released from Wildwood police headquarters on a summons.
Upon further investigation, police said detectives discovered Mattera filled fraudulent prescriptions using the victim's name on two more occasions.
She was charged with additional counts of forgery and two more counts of obtaining prescription by fraud. The charges were placed on a warrant complaint and forwarded to Wildwood Municipal Court.
Police said the warrants are outstanding and that Mattera's whereabouts are unknown.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-522-0222 or Crime Stoppers at 609-465-2800.
