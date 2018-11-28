MILLVILLE — Police are looking for a suspect in three robberies over Thanksgiving weekend.
Police said the first robbery occurred Thanksgiving evening at the Walgreens on High Street, followed by another Saturday evening at Dollar General on West Main Street and a third Sunday night at Burger King on High Street.
The Police Department posted four photos of security surveillance footage to its Facebook page. Police said the same suspect appears to be responsible for all three robberies.
Anyone with information can call police at 856-825-7010.
— Amanda Auble
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.