A Millville man was arrested by State Police last week after a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of heroin.
State Police said Thomas Brown, 37, was pulled over by Trooper Shane Furlong at 12:44 p.m. Aug. 9 for a traffic violation in Fairfield Township.
Furlong discovered Brown had a criminal warrant out of Cumberland County. Police said Furlong also found 318 wax folds of heroin, estimated to be worth $1,590.
Brown was charged with possession of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Cumberland County jail pending a detention hearing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.