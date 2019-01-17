DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — An early morning traffic stop led to the arrest of a Millville man on drug and weapons charges Saturday, State Police said.
At 2 a.m., Robert Bennett, 32, was stopped by troopers from the Bridgeton Station for a traffic violation. During the stop, troopers determined Bennett was in possession of heroin and marijuana. They also found a .38-caliber revolver and a .22-caliber rifle in the car.
Bennett was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of an assault firearm, possession of a firearm conspiring to commit a violation, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.
He was lodged in the Cumberland County jail pending a detention hearing.
— Lauren Carroll
