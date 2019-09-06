ATLANTIC CITY — A Millville man was arrested Thursday in an early morning robbery after his getaway vehicle was found double parked on Atlantic Avenue later that day, police said.
At 1:26 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of the Boardwalk for a report of an armed robbery. Two victims, a man and a woman from Baltimore, told police they were approached by the suspect, who was armed with a handgun and stole their belongings. The suspect then fled off the Boardwalk. Surveillance Center personnel obtained photographs of the suspect and the vehicle he used, police said.
At 5:50 p.m., Officer Aaron Jones came upon a vehicle double-parked in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, creating a traffic issue. Jones asked the driver to move the vehicle. As the driver pulled away, Jones suspected the vehicle was tied to the robbery, police said. The vehicle was pulled over, and the occupant, Kirk Williams, was detained.
Officers searching the vehicle found an item belonging to the victims as well as clothing worn by Williams during the robbery.
Williams, 24, was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon and certain person not to possess a weapon. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
