VINELAND — A Millville man and former Vineland High School football player was charged Tuesday in a shooting that hospitalized a young woman from Salem County this month, police said.
Robert H. Blakely III, 21, of Cecile Drive, was charged with criminal attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery. He was taken to the Cumberland County jail and later released following a hearing, police said.
Blakely, a 2016 Vineland High School graduate, was a running back for Division III Fairleigh Dickinson University in Florham, Morris County.
About 8:20 p.m. Jan. 2, officers were dispatched to Inspira Medical Center Vineland for a report of a gunshot victim who had been transported there by private vehicle, police said.
Officers determined the victim was shot near Sixth and Grape streets, inside of the vehicle the victim was transported to the hospital in, police said.
An 18-year-old woman from Lower Alloways Creek Township, Salem County, sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper arm that traveled through and lodged in her chest, police said. She was transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where she is listed in critical but stable condition, police said.
City detectives and detectives from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office spoke with several witnesses in the incident, as well as the victim, police said.
Police are still attempting to identify a second suspect in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
