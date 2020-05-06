Bridgeton police
BRIDGETON — A Millville man was charged with driving while intoxicated and violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 mandate after a Saturday morning car crash.

At 7:07 a.m., city police responded to a car crash in the 200 block of South Pine Street, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Raequwon Huckaby, 24, of the 800 block of Cedar Street, was operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was arrested, according to the post.

During his arrest, Huckaby violated provisions of Murphy’s State of Emergency declaration, and was also charged with those offenses, police said.

In addition to driving while intoxicated, Huckaby was also charged with refusal to obey lawful order, refused to cooperate with person authorized by emergency act and violating Murphy’s orders.

He was released on a summons with a pending court date.

Violations of the emergency orders surrounding the new coronavirus are considered disorderly persons offenses, which carry up to six months in jail, a maximum $1,000 fine or both.

