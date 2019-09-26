MILLVILLE — A city man was charged with drunken driving Wednesday night after crashing his car into a tree and two telephone poles, causing power outages in parts of the city, police Capt. Ross Hoffman said.
A 1999 Chrysler driven by Leroy Hutchinson, 55, left the road near the 600 block of South Third Street at 9:11 p.m. and struck the tree and poles, Hutchinson said. The resulting outages affected parts of the south side of Millville up to Broad Street, police said in a news release.
Hutchinson was taken by ambulance to Inspira Medical Center Vineland. He was later issued motor vehicle summonses for driving while intoxicated, driving without a license and reckless driving, Hoffman said.
