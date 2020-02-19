NJ State Police Logo
Provided

A Millville man was arrested after allegedly defrauding customers at a Washington Township auto body shop, State Police said Tuesday.

Ramon Torres IV, 28, who owns ASAP Autoworx in the 100 block of Greentree Road, was charging customers for uncompleted repairs and for work on vehicles still under warranty, according to a post on the State Police’s Facebook page.

Detectives were alerted in November by Pennsylvania State Police of allegations that Torres was involved in unlawful business practices and theft, according to the post. Troopers arrested Torres on Feb. 11, charging him with seven counts of theft by deception, after a three-month investigation.

He was released on a summons pending court.

Troopers are seeking to identify additional victims. Anyone who may have been a victim of fraud at the body shop can call Detective Christopher Scafidi at 609-414-3143 or email lpp7337@gw.njsp.org.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments