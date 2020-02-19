A Millville man was arrested after allegedly defrauding customers at a Washington Township auto body shop, State Police said Tuesday.
Ramon Torres IV, 28, who owns ASAP Autoworx in the 100 block of Greentree Road, was charging customers for uncompleted repairs and for work on vehicles still under warranty, according to a post on the State Police’s Facebook page.
Detectives were alerted in November by Pennsylvania State Police of allegations that Torres was involved in unlawful business practices and theft, according to the post. Troopers arrested Torres on Feb. 11, charging him with seven counts of theft by deception, after a three-month investigation.
He was released on a summons pending court.
Troopers are seeking to identify additional victims. Anyone who may have been a victim of fraud at the body shop can call Detective Christopher Scafidi at 609-414-3143 or email lpp7337@gw.njsp.org.
