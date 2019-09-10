VINELAND — A Millville man was found dead Saturday morning after he drove through a closed portion of North West Avenue and hit a concrete barrier, police said.
About 7:24 a.m., officers from the Traffic Safety Unit responded to North West Avenue just south of West Garden Road for a fatal car crash, according to a news release from city police. There, they found the body of Brandon J. Girton-Mastrosimone, 36, of the 500 block of West Sherman Avenue.
Girton-Mastrosimone was driving north on the closed road in his 1998 Jeep Cherokee when he hit multiple plastic road barricades and then hit a concrete barrier, overturning the car, police said.
This is the third fatality on city roads so far this month, with nine killed in car crashes total year-to-date, according to State Police data.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Officer Justin Levari at 856-691-4111, extension 4698.
